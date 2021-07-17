Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pickup truck collides with tanker truck in Wilmington

The damage to the sign at the corner of S. College and Oleander
The damage to the sign at the corner of S. College and Oleander(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police say a pickup truck driver ran a red light traveling east on Oleander Drive Friday night around midnight and collided with a tanker truck. The tanker driver was able to avoid knocking down any electricity poles but did damage a sign at the intersection of Oleander and South College Road.

The pickup truck driver, Lustein Perez-Garcia, is charged with a red light violation and DWI.

The pickup truck was for a roofing company and thousands of nails were scattered about 100 yards down the road. Crews worked for two hours to clean the street while officers directed traffic.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD confirmed two people were shot on Downey Branch Lane
Two females in stable condition after shots fired into a home
The vehicle was seen this afternoon on I-40 near Garner when the front end was engulfed in flames
Ambulance from NHRMC catches fire on I-40
Lifeguards with Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue won first place at a regional lifesaving...
Lifeguards from Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue claim first place at regional competition
Murder charges against two men dismissed after witness recants
The ban on sales goes into effect on October 1, 2024.
Invasive Bradford pear to be banned for sale in SC

Latest News

WPD confirmed two people were shot on Downey Branch Lane
Two females in stable condition after shots fired into a home
Crowds line up to see Widespread Panic at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Widespread Panic plays first concert at new Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
The vehicle was seen this afternoon on I-40 near Garner when the front end was engulfed in flames
Ambulance from NHRMC catches fire on I-40
Restored Souls Foundation offers foster families a vacation space and time for respite.
Organization offering vacation and respite for foster families