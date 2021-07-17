Pickup truck collides with tanker truck in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police say a pickup truck driver ran a red light traveling east on Oleander Drive Friday night around midnight and collided with a tanker truck. The tanker driver was able to avoid knocking down any electricity poles but did damage a sign at the intersection of Oleander and South College Road.

The pickup truck driver, Lustein Perez-Garcia, is charged with a red light violation and DWI.

The pickup truck was for a roofing company and thousands of nails were scattered about 100 yards down the road. Crews worked for two hours to clean the street while officers directed traffic.

No injuries have been reported.

