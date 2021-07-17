One arrested, two injured after incident in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man Saturday after an incident on Gully Creek Trail NE in Leland.

Officials say Robin Marcus Ganey, Jr. was arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon for assaulting Crayshawn Brice with a shotgun Saturday morning.

Brice was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A second suspect, who has not yet been arrested, is also in the hospital.

Ganey has also been charged with drug-related offenses and possession of a modified shotgun with a barrel of less than 18 inches.

This is a developing story.

