New Hanover County Schools hires candidates on the spot at job fair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools’ job board lists 150 open positions, but the district aimed to cut down that number of openings with a job fair on Saturday.

“We are not just looking for teachers, we’re looking for talent,” said Jennifer Geller, executive director of Human Resources.

That was the overall sentiment for New Hanover County School’s job fair on Saturday.

“We want staff that are going to devote themselves and invest in their students and relationships--really invest themselves in the lives in our students from a lot of different backgrounds and being willing to invest themselves and connect with them to show them that they care and they want to see them succeed, reach their goals for high school and beyond high school,” said Philip Sutton, principal of New Hanover High School.

The last report from the U.S. Department of Education says North Carolina has had a shortage of math, science and special education teachers. While New Hanover County Schools is in need of teachers for those positions, it’s hiring for far more than just teachers.

“Teachers that work with students with disabilities, school counselors, school psychologists,” said Geller. “Here, we can interview in a little more intimate setting and look at being able to provide those teachers with specific schools that they will be teaching and working with our students.”

Administrators say they found just that. Of the several applicants that interviewed at the event, some were hired on-site.

“People want to be here and want to be in our district, so we’ve got a lot of jobs that are filled already,” said Sutton. “We’ve got a lot of opportunities for people to come to this area from a lot of different backgrounds and cultures to experience here in New Hanover County, so we’re excited about being here.”

Geller says it’s easier than ever to fill those spots with a recent change in compensation making the county one of the most attractive places for teachers in the entire state.

“New Hanover County Schools offers the highest teacher supplement in the state. It is just outstanding alone. If you are hard to fill, the supplement is even higher. Right now, it’s about a $9,000 average for the supplement. We are most proud of that commitment by our school board and the county commissioners.”

Geller is confident that New Hanover County Schools will be fully staffed by the time schools welcome back students for the fall.

Zach, if someone interested in starting a career with New Hanover County Schools missed today’s job fair, I’m told it’s not to late as there are still positions needing filled. All you need to do is reach out to the school’s Human Resources department.

