First Alert Forecast: seasonably hot weekend, a rainier pattern lies ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday evening! Expect temperatures this evening to remain hot and humid in the 80s until the late evening hours with a stray shower chance. While the Bermuda high responsible for the low rain chances has kept pop-up showers and storm chances relatively low, rain chances will soon pick up tomorrow as a mid-level trough creates a more unstable weather pattern early next week.

Heat and humidity continue through end of the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, through Sunday. Heat index values at times will make it feel like the upper 90s and lower 100s; make sure you stay hydrated! Temperatures will cool slightly early next week with highs shifting to the middle and upper 80s while overnight lows continue their trend of muggy middle and lower 70s.

You can preview the changes in rain chances and drop in temperatures right here in your seven-day planning forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

As always, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

Finally, The tropical Atlantic should remain quiet over the next five days. Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

