Ambulance from NHRMC catches fire on I-40

Bill Farley from Bandit Towing in Apex saw the ambulance with its front end engulfed in flames.
Bill Farley from Bandit Towing in Apex saw the ambulance with its front end engulfed in flames.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover Regional Medical Center critical care transport vehicle caught fire while en route to the central part of the state Friday, a spokesperson said.

The Garner Fire Chief confirmed around 6:30 p.m. that no-one in the vehicle was injured and the fire is out.

The ambulance was spotted this afternoon on I-40 near Garner when the front end was engulfed in flames.

The cause is still under investigation.

