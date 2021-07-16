Senior Connect
THIS WEEKEND: New Hanover County Schools hosts job fair for licensed positions

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tomorrow, New Hanover County Schools will host a Specialty Teaching Fair to fill open licensed positions for for the upcoming school year.

The full-service event will give candidates the opportunity to talk directly to district leaders, and they can apply, interview, and get a job offer on the spot. Teachers can also learn how the district supports teachers and encourages their growth through the Beginning Teacher mentoring program and the Teacher to Principal Pipeline.

“We know living and teaching in the Wilmington area is a big draw,” said district recruiter Jennifer Geller. “Teachers in New Hanover County enjoy the largest supplemental pay in the state, they have a district that supports their career growth, and they get to be in a phenomenal coastal area. We’re excited to see the candidate pool we get for this fall.”

New Hanover County Schools is currently hiring specialists in the following departments and positions:

  • Secondary Math and Science
  • Special Ed
  • Spanish
  • Mandarin
  • Allied Health Science
  • Technology
  • Digital Media
  • English as a Second Language
  • Academically and Intellectually Gifted instruction
  • School Psychologists
  • Speech-Language Pathologists
  • School Counselors
  • Social Workers.

The Specialty Teacher Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 17 at Hoggard High School. To register for the event or to apply for a position in the district, candidates can visit this link or call 910-254-4257.

