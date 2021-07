Swimming advisory issued for site in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - State recreational water quality officials on Friday advised beachgoers to be aware of the floodwaters being pumped to the ocean surf in Oak Island.

Recent rains have caused flooding of streets, yards, and housing in parts of Oak Island and nearby communities. To minimize the flooding damage and to ensure roads are accessible for emergency vehicles, the town has pumped floodwater into the ocean near Crowell Street.

These waters can contain pollutants such as waste from wildlife and pets, oil and gasoline from parking lots and waste from septic systems or sewers.

Surfers and swimmers should avoid the area.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY Beachgoers

advised to avoid areas where floodwater are being pumped to ocean near Crowell Street in Oak Island https://t.co/ph8bHwPAYh@NCDEQ #SWIMSAFE #PROTECTNC #NCFISHERIES — NC Rec Water Quality (@NCRecPrgm) July 16, 2021

This notice does not imply that disease-causing organisms are present in the water; it is meant to caution beachgoers of an increased risk of contamination that can cause adverse health effects.

State recreational water quality officials will place signs at the discharge site along the ocean beach to warn the public of the possible health risk.

State officials will remove the signs and notify the public 24 hours after the pumping stops.

