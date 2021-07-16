NHCSO: Second arrest made in May shooting at graduation party

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has charged a second suspect in connection with a shooting at a graduation party in late May that left a man hospitalized.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed that Micah Howard, 20, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He was booked into jail under a $500,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office previously said that the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Sandlapper Way just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 30. When deputies arrived, they found a 29-year-old man laying in the grass with 5-6 gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Jonathan Keshawn White was previously arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

