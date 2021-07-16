Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NHCSO: Second arrest made in May shooting at graduation party

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has charged a second suspect in connection with a shooting at a graduation party in late May that left a man hospitalized.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed that Micah Howard, 20, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He was booked into jail under a $500,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office previously said that the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Sandlapper Way just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 30. When deputies arrived, they found a 29-year-old man laying in the grass with 5-6 gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Jonathan Keshawn White was previously arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After viral post, Wrightsville Beach Police Dept. issues response about alleged assault as investigation continues
According to a film permit, a crew will film interior and exterior scenes for One Summer at...
Hallmark movie to film at Wilmington restaurant, pool next week
FILE -- Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018....
UPDATE: Ex-Chadbourn police chief, facing over 80 charges, given additional bond
A 39-year-old Shallotte man with heart failure was the first in the U.S. to receive a...
Shallotte man first in U.S. to receive new-generation artificial heart
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Southport
Powerball ticket purchased in Southport wins $2 million prize

Latest News

Hoggard softball game one
Long-time softball coach retires from championship team
Town of Belville Vision 2030 Plan Study Area. The groundbreaking for the boardwalk extension...
Belville breaks ground on next step of Vision 2030 Plan
Inside the July issue of ‘Our State’
Inside July's issue of 'Our State'
Murder charges against two men dismissed after witness recants