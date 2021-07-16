Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police warn of Lifelock email scam after elderly couple had $22K stolen

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is warning the public about scammers using fake email invoices to trick victims into giving them access to their bank accounts.

Officials say they’ve received several phone calls regarding the fake emails, where scammers send potential victims a fake invoice from “Norton 360 with Lifelock” saying their subscription was automatically renewed.

The email then asks if you have questions or want a refund to call a number.

Police say after contacting the scammers, they walk the victim through downloading and installing a program on their computer that allows for access to the victim’s bank account information.

So far, Wilmington police have identified two victims with one elderly couple having $22,000 stolen from them.

Police officials urge the public to not open files from or make calls to anyone they do not recognize.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After viral post, Wrightsville Beach Police Dept. issues response about alleged assault as investigation continues
According to a film permit, a crew will film interior and exterior scenes for One Summer at...
Hallmark movie to film at Wilmington restaurant, pool next week
FILE -- Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018....
UPDATE: Ex-Chadbourn police chief, facing over 80 charges, given additional bond
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Southport
Powerball ticket purchased in Southport wins $2 million prize
A 39-year-old Shallotte man with heart failure was the first in the U.S. to receive a...
Shallotte man first in U.S. to receive new-generation artificial heart

Latest News

N.C. election officials deny request for House Republicans to look inside voting machines
Lifeguards with Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue won first place at a regional lifesaving...
Lifeguards from Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue claim first place at regional competition
The first of two filing periods has ended for the 2021 November Municipal Elections in North...
Saffo-Peterson mayoral race headlines 2021 Municipal Elections
Gregory Chakmakis
N.C. man accused of burglarizing Carolina Beach home arrested after multi-agency manhunt