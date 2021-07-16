Senior Connect
‘Our State’ opens submissions for Made in NC Awards

'Our State' July(Our State)
By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Our State celebrates all things summer in this month’s issue of the magazine.

Wrightsville Beach is featured in the magazine’s “view from here” section. The three entrepreneurs behind the Shibumi Shade are also profiled in the July issue.

The magazine is also now accepting submissions for its Made in NC awards.

To enter a submission, follow this link: https://www.ourstate.com/madeinnc/about/

Last year, a knifemaker from Leland was one of the winners of the award. Nicholas Nichols makes knives using reclaimed teak wood from the Battleship North Carolina.

