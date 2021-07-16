Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Nurses in same unit at Charlotte hospital celebrate as first-time moms with adorable picture

These labor and delivery nurses all work in the same unit, at the same hospital in Charlotte....
These labor and delivery nurses all work in the same unit, at the same hospital in Charlotte. They’re all also first-time mothers who had their babies between April and July.(Provided by Amber Day)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - These labor and delivery nurses all work in the same unit, at the same hospital in Charlotte.

They’re all also first-time mothers who had their babies between April and July.

What is that likelihood? The oldest baby is on left (Grady, 2-and-a-half months), down to the youngest (Luke, 1-and-a-half-weeks) on the right.

Two other labor and delivery nurses at Novant Health Presbyterian delivered in January and February; two others are due in October.

Luke’s mom, Amber Day, emailed this fantastic photo. All these moms are mighty proud of themselves, and their co-workers. What a network they have to lean on.

Moms and babies (left to right):

  • Alyssa Degner & Grady
  • Angie Lee & Ethyn
  • Tiffany Vorwald & Story
  • Emily Longfield & Benjamin (Benny)
  • Emily Swann & Soli
  • Ashley Brabenec & Piper
  • Taylor Aderman & Eleanor (Ellie)
  • Morgan Coleman & Cassius
  • Amber Day & Luke

Thank all of you ladies for what you do to help so many women in our city. Congrats to all of you. This is just plain awesome.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After viral post, Wrightsville Beach Police Dept. issues response about alleged assault as investigation continues
According to a film permit, a crew will film interior and exterior scenes for One Summer at...
Hallmark movie to film at Wilmington restaurant, pool next week
FILE -- Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018....
UPDATE: Ex-Chadbourn police chief, facing over 80 charges, given additional bond
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Southport
Powerball ticket purchased in Southport wins $2 million prize
A 39-year-old Shallotte man with heart failure was the first in the U.S. to receive a...
Shallotte man first in U.S. to receive new-generation artificial heart

Latest News

GF Default - New Hanover County calendar committee to propose earlier start to 2020 school year
THIS WEEKEND: New Hanover County Schools hosts job fair for licensed positions
wbtv
95-year-old man celebrates birthday with his love of roller skating
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
NHC school board meeting put on hold, community members frustrated
Town of Belville Vision 2030 Plan Study Area. The groundbreaking for the boardwalk extension...
NCDOT investment helps Belville move forward with Vision 2030 Plan
YWCA Lower Cape Fear hosts Potluck for Peace today
HAPPENING TODAY: YWCA hosts Potluck for Peace, school donation drive