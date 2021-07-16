Nurses in same unit at Charlotte hospital celebrate as first-time moms with adorable picture

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - These labor and delivery nurses all work in the same unit, at the same hospital in Charlotte.

They’re all also first-time mothers who had their babies between April and July.

What is that likelihood? The oldest baby is on left (Grady, 2-and-a-half months), down to the youngest (Luke, 1-and-a-half-weeks) on the right.

Two other labor and delivery nurses at Novant Health Presbyterian delivered in January and February; two others are due in October.

Luke’s mom, Amber Day, emailed this fantastic photo. All these moms are mighty proud of themselves, and their co-workers. What a network they have to lean on.

Moms and babies (left to right):

Alyssa Degner & Grady

Angie Lee & Ethyn

Tiffany Vorwald & Story

Emily Longfield & Benjamin (Benny)

Emily Swann & Soli

Ashley Brabenec & Piper

Taylor Aderman & Eleanor (Ellie)

Morgan Coleman & Cassius

Amber Day & Luke

Thank all of you ladies for what you do to help so many women in our city. Congrats to all of you. This is just plain awesome.

