NCDOT continues to deal with problematic sinkhole on Sanders Road

Pictured is the area on Sanders Road where a sinkhole has formed repeatedly. (Source: Oscar Johnson)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - This week, crews from the North Carolina Department of Transportation returned to Sanders Road to tend to a sinkhole that has been causing traffic issues for years.

The sinkhole that keeps reappearing is right in front of Bellamy Elementary School.

On Thursday, the crews checked the base of the roadway, then leveled out the asphalt pavement to make for a smoother ride. A DOT spokesperson says funding has been secured to identify issues with the road and hope to award a contract to fix them next month.

In the meantime, the state will continue to keep a close eye on the road and make repairs as necessary.

The soil at the sinkhole location is what is called fractured limestone and is composed of layers of loose sand and clay, which make it extremely porous and spongy.

In 2017, the state spent over $600,000 in an effort to permanently fix the problem. A year later, the sinkhole returned.

