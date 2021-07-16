N.C. man accused of burglarizing Carolina Beach home arrested after multi-agency manhunt

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Watauga County man accused of burglarizing a home in Carolina Beach was arrested following a multi-agency manhunt overnight Friday.

According to a Facebook post, officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department responded to a home off of Mainship Court around 11:05 p.m. Thursday and found a man burglarizing the residence.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Gregory Chakmakis of Deep Gap, N.C., took off and hid in a wooded area between Mainship Court and North Lake Park Boulevard.

The Kure Beach Police Department, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and a K-9 officer, and the SABLE helicopter responded to assist in the search.

Around 1:05 a.m. Friday, Chakmakis was found in the woods off of St. Joseph Street and taken into custody.

He was charged with first-degree burglary, resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and served an outstanding probation violation.

Chakmakis was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $250,000 bond.

