Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

N.C. man accused of burglarizing Carolina Beach home arrested after multi-agency manhunt

Gregory Chakmakis
Gregory Chakmakis(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Watauga County man accused of burglarizing a home in Carolina Beach was arrested following a multi-agency manhunt overnight Friday.

According to a Facebook post, officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department responded to a home off of Mainship Court around 11:05 p.m. Thursday and found a man burglarizing the residence.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Gregory Chakmakis of Deep Gap, N.C., took off and hid in a wooded area between Mainship Court and North Lake Park Boulevard.

The Kure Beach Police Department, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and a K-9 officer, and the SABLE helicopter responded to assist in the search.

Around 1:05 a.m. Friday, Chakmakis was found in the woods off of St. Joseph Street and taken into custody.

He was charged with first-degree burglary, resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and served an outstanding probation violation.

Chakmakis was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After viral post, Wrightsville Beach Police Dept. issues response about alleged assault as investigation continues
According to a film permit, a crew will film interior and exterior scenes for One Summer at...
Hallmark movie to film at Wilmington restaurant, pool next week
FILE -- Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018....
UPDATE: Ex-Chadbourn police chief, facing over 80 charges, given additional bond
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Southport
Powerball ticket purchased in Southport wins $2 million prize
A 39-year-old Shallotte man with heart failure was the first in the U.S. to receive a...
Shallotte man first in U.S. to receive new-generation artificial heart

Latest News

The first of two filing periods has ended for the 2021 November Municipal Elections in North...
Saffo-Peterson mayoral race headlines 2021 Municipal Elections
(Source: Pixabay)
Swimming advisory issued for site in Oak Island
Provision Company is Southport delivers tasty food, great views and an exceptional coastal...
Cape Fear Foodie: Provisions for the coast
Harper Peterson has filed to run for mayor in Wilmington, twenty years after holding the office.
Harper Peterson challenging Bill Saffo in Wilmington’s mayoral race