Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

N.C. election officials deny request for House Republicans to look inside voting machines

By Lillian Donahue
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Republicans in the conservative North Carolina House Freedom Caucus want to get an inside look at state voting machines, they say, to clear up myths that they could be connected to the Internet during an election.

But the North Carolina Board of Elections denied the request and wants the lawmakers to trust the state’s vetting process.

Rep. Keith Kidwell (R-79) is spearheading the effort.

“The state board of elections is a state agency. We have oversight on everything in this state,” Kidwell said.

He and 25 other house Republicans want to have technicians open and inspect random voting machines to debunk rumors that they could include modems.

“Open and allow us to look in the systems and then close the systems. We would not invade, compromise, or damage the machines,” Kidwell said.

Kidwell said the caucus does not have concrete evidence of the modems, but rather emails from constituents.

“What we have are concerns from the public,” Kidwell said.

North Carolina State Elections Director Karen Brinson Bell said the concerns are unfounded.

“There’s a lot of national rhetoric and rumor and misinformation around the voting equipment in our country and in our procedures and that’s come home to North Carolina,” Brinson Bell said.

State law does not allow voting machines to reach the web.

Brinson Bell said there are many levels of security voting machines go through, which include a federal certification process, pre-election accuracy tests, and a post-election audit.

“There is no set up in North Carolina that allows for modemed data with our voting systems or with our tabulation,” Brinson Bell said. “No one outside of an election official or someone certified by federal authorities are able to access our voting equipment.”

Still, Kidwell and other members of the caucus said they’re not going to back down on their request.

“We will get the access, we will get the data that we request,” Kidwell said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

After viral post, Wrightsville Beach Police Dept. issues response about alleged assault as investigation continues
According to a film permit, a crew will film interior and exterior scenes for One Summer at...
Hallmark movie to film at Wilmington restaurant, pool next week
FILE -- Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018....
UPDATE: Ex-Chadbourn police chief, facing over 80 charges, given additional bond
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Southport
Powerball ticket purchased in Southport wins $2 million prize
A 39-year-old Shallotte man with heart failure was the first in the U.S. to receive a...
Shallotte man first in U.S. to receive new-generation artificial heart

Latest News

The first of two filing periods has ended for the 2021 November Municipal Elections in North...
Saffo-Peterson mayoral race headlines 2021 Municipal Elections
Harper Peterson has filed to run for mayor in Wilmington, twenty years after holding the office.
Harper Peterson challenging Bill Saffo in Wilmington’s mayoral race
Mayor Bill Saffo is serving his seventh term and is the longest serving mayor in Wilmington’s...
Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo to file for re-election
Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo to file for re-election
Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo to file for re-election