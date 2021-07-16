Senior Connect
Murder charges against two men dismissed after witness recants

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Murder charges have been dismissed against two men Friday after a witness recanted his testimony.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon were dropped against Hykeem Durant and Dashon Davis.

Durant and Davis were arrested in connection to the fatally shooting of Charles Bernard Ross, Jr. on Oct. 5, 2020.

“Hykeem Durant and Dashon Davis were arrested for this crime on January 5, 2021 based on the statement of a material witness,” the DA’s Office said in a news release. “Late yesterday, our office received an affidavit of this witness recanting his testimony. The State now has insufficient evidence to move forward with these charges and dismissals were filed earlier today. We will remain open to any additional information coming forward in this investigation.”

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4100 block of Princess Place Dr. just before 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2020. When police arrived, they found Ross Jr., 31, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he later died during surgery.

