Man who drowned in Myrtle Beach identified as Ohio coach, teacher

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Ohio man has died after drowning in Myrtle Beach Wednesday night.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 49-year-old Marzell Pink was pulled from the water in the area of 6th Avenue South at around 7:15 p.m.

He died less than an hour later after being taken to the hospital.

According to a statement, Pink was an assistant strength and wrestling coach at Beachwood High School in the Cleveland metro area.

School officials said the incident happened while Pink was on vacation with his family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Pinks,” the school said. “As a staff and as a community, we will support the Pink family.”

The Cleveland Metro School Dsitrict also said Pink served as the Dean of Engagement for the past three years and had been employed by the district for decades.

“Students and staff across the district are grieving the loss of a beloved member of the CMSD school community,” the district said in a statement.

No other details were immediately available.

