Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man who drowned in Myrtle Beach identified as Ohio coach, teacher

The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Ohio man has died after drowning in Myrtle Beach Wednesday night.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 49-year-old Marzell Pink was pulled from the water in the area of 6th Avenue South at around 7:15 p.m.

He died less than an hour later after being taken to the hospital.

According to a statement, Pink was an assistant strength and wrestling coach at Beachwood High School in the Cleveland metro area.

School officials said the incident happened while Pink was on vacation with his family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Pinks,” the school said. “As a staff and as a community, we will support the Pink family.”

The Cleveland Metro School Dsitrict also said Pink served as the Dean of Engagement for the past three years and had been employed by the district for decades.

“Students and staff across the district are grieving the loss of a beloved member of the CMSD school community,” the district said in a statement.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After viral post, Wrightsville Beach Police Dept. issues response about alleged assault as investigation continues
According to a film permit, a crew will film interior and exterior scenes for One Summer at...
Hallmark movie to film at Wilmington restaurant, pool next week
FILE -- Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018....
UPDATE: Ex-Chadbourn police chief, facing over 80 charges, given additional bond
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Southport
Powerball ticket purchased in Southport wins $2 million prize
A 39-year-old Shallotte man with heart failure was the first in the U.S. to receive a...
Shallotte man first in U.S. to receive new-generation artificial heart

Latest News

Harper Peterson has filed to run for mayor in Wilmington, twenty years after holding the office.
Harper Peterson challenging Bill Saffo in Wilmington’s mayoral race
The child, identified as Liam Lagunas, from Monroe, was taken to the hospital where he died...
Trooper: Child dies after car struck head-on by car racing in Gaston County
Pictured is the area on Sanders Road where a sinkhole has formed repeatedly. (Source: Oscar...
NCDOT continues to deal with problematic sinkhole on Sanders Road
GF Default - New Hanover County calendar committee to propose earlier start to 2020 school year
THIS WEEKEND: New Hanover County Schools hosts job fair for licensed positions
Kathy Reichs, the New York Times bestselling author from North Carolina, is on the "1on1 with...
Kathy Reichs: A hurricane, an outbreak and the unsolved murders in her new book, “The Bone Code” (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)