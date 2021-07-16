Senior Connect
Long-time softball coach retires from championship team

Hoggard softball game one
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools confirmed Friday that Hoggard High School softball coach Colleen St. Ledger has retired after 26 seasons.

After leading the Division 4A Vikings to a 20-1 record, St. Ledger finished on a high note as the team won the state championship in the 2020-21 season.

Annah Radford has been named as the new head coach.

