Long-time softball coach retires from championship team

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools confirmed Friday that Hoggard High School softball coach Colleen St. Ledger has retired after 26 seasons.

After leading the Division 4A Vikings to a 20-1 record, St. Ledger finished on a high note as the team won the state championship in the 2020-21 season.

Annah Radford has been named as the new head coach.

