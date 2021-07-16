Long-time softball coach retires from championship team
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools confirmed Friday that Hoggard High School softball coach Colleen St. Ledger has retired after 26 seasons.
After leading the Division 4A Vikings to a 20-1 record, St. Ledger finished on a high note as the team won the state championship in the 2020-21 season.
Annah Radford has been named as the new head coach.
BREAKING: Longtime @HoggardSoftball coach Colleen St. Ledger has retired after 26 seasons. She led the Vikings to a 20-1 record and the 4A state title last season. Hoggard also reached the state championship series in 2019. I wish Colleen the all the best! pic.twitter.com/ACZX8F3ZGU— CoastalPreps - Tim Hower (@CoastalPreps) July 15, 2021
