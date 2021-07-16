Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Lifeguards from Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue claim first place at regional competition

Lifeguards with Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue won first place at a regional lifesaving...
Lifeguards with Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue won first place at a regional lifesaving competition in Florida this past week.(Wrightsville Beach)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Lifeguards with Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue claimed first place in the Regional Lifesaving Competition held in Jacksonville Beach, Florida this week.

The 24-person team is led by Mo Peacock, who was the 2019 national champion in the Beach Flags competition and represented the U.S. in the 2019 World Lifesaving Competition in South Africa.

Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue beat out 16 other teams in the eastern region including teams from as far north as Virginia Beach to as far south as Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Those that finished on the podium in their respective events will compete in the National Lifeguard Championships held in South Padre, Texas in August.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After viral post, Wrightsville Beach Police Dept. issues response about alleged assault as investigation continues
According to a film permit, a crew will film interior and exterior scenes for One Summer at...
Hallmark movie to film at Wilmington restaurant, pool next week
FILE -- Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018....
UPDATE: Ex-Chadbourn police chief, facing over 80 charges, given additional bond
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Southport
Powerball ticket purchased in Southport wins $2 million prize
A 39-year-old Shallotte man with heart failure was the first in the U.S. to receive a...
Shallotte man first in U.S. to receive new-generation artificial heart

Latest News

The first of two filing periods has ended for the 2021 November Municipal Elections in North...
Saffo-Peterson mayoral race headlines 2021 Municipal Elections
Gregory Chakmakis
N.C. man accused of burglarizing Carolina Beach home arrested after multi-agency manhunt
(Source: Pixabay)
Swimming advisory issued for site in Oak Island
Provision Company is Southport delivers tasty food, great views and an exceptional coastal...
Cape Fear Foodie: Provisions for the coast