Lifeguards from Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue claim first place at regional competition

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Lifeguards with Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue claimed first place in the Regional Lifesaving Competition held in Jacksonville Beach, Florida this week.

The 24-person team is led by Mo Peacock, who was the 2019 national champion in the Beach Flags competition and represented the U.S. in the 2019 World Lifesaving Competition in South Africa.

Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue beat out 16 other teams in the eastern region including teams from as far north as Virginia Beach to as far south as Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Those that finished on the podium in their respective events will compete in the National Lifeguard Championships held in South Padre, Texas in August.

