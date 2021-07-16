Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Hubble Space Telescope fixed after month of no science

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Hubble Space Telescope should be back in action soon, following a tricky, remote repair job by NASA.

The orbiting observatory went dark in mid-June, with all astronomical viewing halted.

NASA initially suspected a 1980s-era computer as the source of the problem. But after the backup payload computer also failed, flight controllers at Maryland’s Goddard Space Flight Center focused on the science instruments’ bigger and more encompassing command and data unit, installed by spacewalking astronauts in 2009.

Engineers successfully switched to the backup equipment Thursday, and the crucial payload computer kicked in. NASA said Friday that science observations should resume quickly, if everything goes well.

A similar switch took place in 2008 after part of the older system failed.

“Congrats to the team!” NASA’s science mission chief Thomas Zurbuchen tweeted.

Launched in 1990, Hubble has made more than 1.5 million observations of the universe. NASA launched five repair missions to the telescope during the space shuttle program. The final tuneup was in 2009.

NASA plans to launch Hubble’s successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, by year’s end.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After viral post, Wrightsville Beach Police Dept. issues response about alleged assault as investigation continues
According to a film permit, a crew will film interior and exterior scenes for One Summer at...
Hallmark movie to film at Wilmington restaurant, pool next week
FILE -- Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018....
UPDATE: Ex-Chadbourn police chief, facing over 80 charges, given additional bond
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Southport
Powerball ticket purchased in Southport wins $2 million prize
A 39-year-old Shallotte man with heart failure was the first in the U.S. to receive a...
Shallotte man first in U.S. to receive new-generation artificial heart

Latest News

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
4-year-old missing in Louisiana national park swamp waters ‘teeming with dangerous wildlife’
The first of two filing periods has ended for the 2021 November Municipal Elections in North...
Saffo-Peterson mayoral race headlines 2021 Municipal Elections
"This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
CDC leader: US in ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
"This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
CDC director: Becoming 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'
Gregory Chakmakis
N.C. man accused of burglarizing Carolina Beach home arrested after multi-agency manhunt