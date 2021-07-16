Senior Connect
Harper Peterson challenging Bill Saffo in Wilmington’s mayoral race

Harper Peterson has filed to run for mayor in Wilmington, twenty years after holding the office.
By Jon Evans
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Harper Peterson announced on Friday that he will run for mayor of Wilmington, 20 years after holding the office.

Peterson, who served one term as mayor from 2001-2003 and one term on city council from 1995-99, will file at 11 a.m. at the New Hanover County Board of Elections. He will face fellow democrat Bill Saffo, who is seeking a record eighth full term as the mayor.

“It almost goes without saying that the residents of Wilmington owe a debt of deepest gratitude to our Mayor Bill Saffo, who has provided strong leadership to our community for many years,” Peterson said in a news release. “His accomplishments are too many to list, and his legacy is one to be proud of. But the challenges facing Wilmington now and over the next decade demand a new level of energy, fresh ideas and action.”

In addition to his terms on city council and as mayor, Peterson represented New Hanover County in the state senate from 2018-2020. He defeated then-incumbent Michael Lee for the District 9 seat in 2018, then lost to Lee in 2020.

The filing period for the 2021 Municipal Elections ends Friday at noon.

