First Alert Forecast: hot & humid Friday, pattern change coming next week

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bermuda high responsible for the low rain chances will keep pop up showers and storm chances low Friday and Saturday during the afternoon-- expect rain odds to hover around 20 percent, but rain chances will soon pick up as a mid-level trough creates a more unstable weather pattern early next week.

Heat and humidity continue through the early weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, Friday Saturday and Sunday. Heat index values at times will make it feel like the upper 90s and lower 100s. Temperatures will cool slightly early next week with highs shifting to the middle and upper 80s while overnight lows continue their trend of muggy middle and lower 70s.

You can preview the changes in rain chances and drop in temperatures right here in you seven day planning forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

As always, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

In the tropics, a low pressure system several hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland, Canada has marginal odds of development the next few days before racing northeast. Regardless of any development, this would have no bearing on the US or the Carolinas. Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

