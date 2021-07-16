Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: hot & humid to begin the weekend, a wetter pattern ahead

By Eric Davis
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bermuda high responsible for the low rain chances will keep pop up showers and storm chances relatively low through Saturday during the afternoon-- expect rain odds to hover around the usual 20-30 percent, but rain chances will soon pick up as a mid-level trough creates a more unstable weather pattern early next week.

Heat and humidity continue through the early weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, through Sunday. Heat index values at times will make it feel like the upper 90s and lower 100s. Temperatures will cool slightly early next week with highs shifting to the middle and upper 80s while overnight lows continue their trend of muggy middle and lower 70s.

You can preview the changes in rain chances and drop in temperatures right here in you seven day planning forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

As always, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

In the tropics, a low pressure system several hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland, Canada has almost no chance of becoming a tropical system. The tropical Atlantic should remain quiet over the next five days. Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After viral post, Wrightsville Beach Police Dept. issues response about alleged assault as investigation continues
According to a film permit, a crew will film interior and exterior scenes for One Summer at...
Hallmark movie to film at Wilmington restaurant, pool next week
FILE -- Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018....
UPDATE: Ex-Chadbourn police chief, facing over 80 charges, given additional bond
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Southport
Powerball ticket purchased in Southport wins $2 million prize
A 39-year-old Shallotte man with heart failure was the first in the U.S. to receive a...
Shallotte man first in U.S. to receive new-generation artificial heart

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: hot & humid Friday, pattern change coming next week
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: hot & humid pattern continues, signs of change for next week
More heat and a few storms on your Friday
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Jul. 15, 2021
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: hot & humid pattern rolls through the weekend