First Alert Forecast: hot & humid to begin the weekend, a wetter pattern ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bermuda high responsible for the low rain chances will keep pop up showers and storm chances relatively low through Saturday during the afternoon-- expect rain odds to hover around the usual 20-30 percent, but rain chances will soon pick up as a mid-level trough creates a more unstable weather pattern early next week.

Heat and humidity continue through the early weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, through Sunday. Heat index values at times will make it feel like the upper 90s and lower 100s. Temperatures will cool slightly early next week with highs shifting to the middle and upper 80s while overnight lows continue their trend of muggy middle and lower 70s.

You can preview the changes in rain chances and drop in temperatures right here in you seven day planning forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

As always, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

In the tropics, a low pressure system several hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland, Canada has almost no chance of becoming a tropical system. The tropical Atlantic should remain quiet over the next five days. Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

