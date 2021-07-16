Senior Connect
Father, son honored by Coast Guard, saved man who fell overboard

Jack and Andrew Sherman were awarded by the Coast Guard
By Dru Loman
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On July 5, Jack Sherman and his father Andrew helped rescue a missing boater 37 miles off the coast of Wrightsville Beach.

“This is something I definitely did not foresee happening when we were just out there offshore kind of seeing what we can do to help out,” said Jack Sherman. “This is not what I would’ve guessed in a million years.”

They stood proudly and each received awards from the U.S. Coast Guard because of their heroic efforts.

“I got the biggest pit in my stomach when I got the call on this one and it was also the most joyful call I got an hour later whenever they said, ‘We found them, we found them,’” said Capt. Matt Baer, Commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina.

The father-son duo found Sascha Scheller, who had been treading water for two hours after getting knocked from his boat.

“I am indebted for life,” said Scheller. “They gave me everything back I thought I lost. It’s an incredible feeling to be able to stand here and talk about it.”

After the ceremony, friends and family were taken into the command center, where they listened to the call from Sherman to the Coast Guard. It was an emotional moment for those in the room.

While the father and son jumped through hoops to save the man’s life, they would do it all over again.

“That day not only did we save Sasha’s life, but we also saved a future for his children, for his wife, for his parents, and for all the good things he’s going to do in this world,” said Andrew Sherman.

