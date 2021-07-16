Senior Connect
3 officers assaulted in separate incidents Thursday, Wilmington police say

Keith Simmons, left, and Cedric Adkins
Keith Simmons, left, and Cedric Adkins(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department said three officers were assaulted while responding to separate incidents on Thursday.

A news release from the WPD states that officers were called out to the McDonald’s, located at 4301 Market Street, around 2:10 p.m. after a man refused to leave the restaurant.

“When law enforcement attempted to escort the man out, he punched one of the officers in the left side of the neck,” the release stated.

Cedric Atkins, 60, of Wilmington, was arrested and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, and second-degree trespass.

He was given a $1,200 bond.

The second incident happened in the 800 block of South 15th Street just after 11 p.m. when police responded to help assist paramedics with a possible cardiac arrest.

While rendering aid to the patient, identified as 36-year-old Keith Simmons, officials say he attacked the paramedics and then assaulted two officers.

Simmons, 36, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of assault on emergency personnel, three counts of assault on an officer, communicating threats, and a failure to a appear.

He was given a $175,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

