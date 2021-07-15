Senior Connect
Wrightsville Beach police investigate fight near Johnnie Mercer’s Pier

By Frances Weller
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is investigating a fight between two groups of people early Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Johnnie Mercer’s Pier on Salisbury St., according to the police report.

The brawl is getting a lot of attention on social media after one of the people allegedly involved posted about the scuffle. A woman, identified as Budha Snave on her Facebook page, says she and her sister, both African-American, were attacked by a white couple around 5 a.m. The post includes photos of the two women’s facial injuries.

According to Wrightsville Beach police, the white couple claims they were the ones who were attacked.

Wrightsville Beach Police Chief David Squires confirmed no one was arrested but said the case is under investigation.

“All four parties were identified,” Squires said. “No probable cause was found to make an arrest--essentially identifying a primary aggressor. In these cases, it is common to continue the investigation and/or to facilitate any party consulting with the magistrate to determine if a process should be issued.”

The two sisters involved in the fight were transported to the hospital for their injuries. Squires said the couple declined treatment.

Squires says he encourages all four people to contact the Wrightsville Beach Police Department.

“I would urge any party to this case--any of the four people involved--that want to consult with the police department, they are welcomed to consult with an investigator, provide a statement if they have more information or different information that’s already been collected,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

