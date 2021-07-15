Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘Way overdue’: High-speed bullet train may be coming to Charlotte

By Ron Lee
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a tale of two cities and what connects them.

In this case, it’s a 200 mph bullet train.

Plans are in the works right now to bridge Charlotte and Atlanta together using a high-speed rail.

The Georgia Department of Transportation just completed an environmental study and is headed on to the next phase of the project.

Riding the rails is a staple of our modern-day transportation system, albeit not a fast one.

“Because AMTRAK is kinda slow compared to driving,” Shannon Grew said.

But any way you go, heading to Atlanta can be a haul.

“About three hours if there’s no traffic, two-and-a-half if I can speed,” James Easel told WBTV.

Imagine cutting that time in half, without the hassle of being behind the wheel.

“I think that’s something that’s way overdue,” Tim Mitchell said.

The Georgia Department of Transportation just wrapped up an important environmental study, aimed at building the infrastructure to run a bullet train from Charlotte to Atlanta. If it delivers on its promise this train should ferry passengers at around 200 mph and take them from one city to the other in two hours.

Shannon Grew’s brother just moved to the Peach State.

She was planning on using AMTRAK but says with the bullet train’s turnaround time she could get down there a lot more.

“If it was really quick I’d probably make more weekends down there and be able to see more friends down there for sure,” Grew said.

The project doesn’t have any flowery names just yet, it’s just called the preferred corridor.

This 274-mile route will begin at Heartsfield Airport, cut through South Carolina and come into Douglas International.

There may also be plans to take the line all the way up to Washington DC.

“Could be something really nice to tie the two big cities together,” Tim Mitchell said.

“Usually once a month, two times a month I’m there,” Mitchell said.

James Easel knows the drive down I-85 well.

He says the new bullet train might be a great alternative for him.

“Honestly, if I can sit down and not worry about it you know the traffic and the train itself isn’t too bad, I’d actually look into it to be honest with you,” Easel said.

The next phase will allow the public to look over the plan and ask questions they may have.

Like, how much is this going to cost?

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a film permit, a crew will film interior and exterior scenes for One Summer at...
Hallmark movie to film at Wilmington restaurant, pool next week
Board members struggled to maintain control of meeting Tuesday night during Call to the Audience.
NHC School Board members struggle to maintain control of meeting
Tyrese Daquan Lee
2nd suspect jailed in armed robbery of Pender Co. duck hunters
FILE -- Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018....
Former Chadbourn Police Chief, facing over 80 charges, due back in court
elevators
7-year-old boy dies in North Carolina home elevator accident

Latest News

LIVE: Latest winners of state's vaccination lottery to be announced
Wrightsville Beach police investigate fight near Johnnie Mercer’s Pier
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina hits 1K+ newly-reported coronavirus cases, highest in two months
Hawkeye Image for NC Outer Banks
UNCW’s SeaHawk-1 continues to soar, enters full commissioning
A 39-year-old Shallotte man with heart failure was the first in the U.S. to receive a...
Shallotte man first in U.S. to receive new-generation artificial heart