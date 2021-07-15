Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Shallotte man first in U.S. to receive new-generation artificial heart

A 39-year-old Shallotte man with heart failure was the first in the U.S. to receive a...
A 39-year-old Shallotte man with heart failure was the first in the U.S. to receive a new-generation artificial heart in a procedure that took place at Duke University Hospital.(Stephanie Lopez | Stephanie Lopez/Duke Health)
By Judith Retana
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A 39-year-old man with heart failure was the first in the U.S. to receive a new-generation artificial heart in a procedure that took place at Duke University Hospital.

In June, Matthew Moore from Shallotte was referred to Duke with heart failure. He thought he would just have undergo a heart bypass surgery.

Duke reported his condition was getting worse and a traditional heart transplant became too dangerous.

Duke said CARMAT, a medical company focused on heart implant technologies, had received FDA to study patients with end-stage biventricular heart failure last year.

Duke University Hospital happened to be one of three transplant centers in the U.S. selected to join the study. The team there received specialized training to prepare for implant surgery.

A traditional left-ventricular assist device can only support one of the heart’s chambers.

That means if a patient’s condition requires support to flow blood into both chambers, they would have to join a waitlist for a heart transplant. Sadly, some patients die waiting in line.

A surgical team at Duke University Hospital successfully implanted a new-generation artificial heart in a 39-year-old...

Posted by Duke Health on Thursday, July 15, 2021

CARMAT’s device supports both chambers giving patients a lifeline they may not have otherwise had.

The artificial heart is similar to a prosthetic. It includes valves made from bovine tissue. It uses an external power supply.

Moore underwent surgery for the implant on Monday.

Principal investigator for the study, Dr. Carmelo Milano, reported his patient is doing well after the procedure.

His wife Rachel Moore, told Duke, “Both Matthew and I are so grateful that we’ve been provided an opportunity to participate in something that has the potential to have an impact on so many lives. We are just taking it day-by-day and hope everything continues to progress well.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

According to a film permit, a crew will film interior and exterior scenes for One Summer at...
Hallmark movie to film at Wilmington restaurant, pool next week
Board members struggled to maintain control of meeting Tuesday night during Call to the Audience.
NHC School Board members struggle to maintain control of meeting
Tyrese Daquan Lee
2nd suspect jailed in armed robbery of Pender Co. duck hunters
FILE -- Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018....
Former Chadbourn Police Chief, facing over 80 charges, due back in court
elevators
7-year-old boy dies in North Carolina home elevator accident

Latest News

North Carolina is offering four chances at winning $1 million to encourage more people to get...
Second round of vaccine lottery winners to be announced today
It might be vacation time for many families out there, but for kids in year-round school, today...
Masked up kids head back to class at year-round school
‘Home Delivered Meals’ program looking for volunteers, in need of delivery drivers
Volunteer drivers needed for meal delivery services
Press conference will be held on Tuesday calling for end of out-of-school suspension for...
Press conference to call for the end of suspensions for NHCS’s youngest students