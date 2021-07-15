Public health officials monitor Delta variant, urge vaccinations

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Public health officials are urging all residents to get vaccinated to reduce potential spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The New Hanover County Health and Human Services’ Public Health (NHCHHS) is monitoring the impact of the Delta variant as cases of COVID-19 increase among unvaccinated residents.

The rise in cases and decline in vaccination rates has officials concerned.

“Across the nation, fifty percent of new cases are being attributed to the new Delta variant, and we are very concerned and want to be sure you are protected,” said Health and Human Services Director Donna Fayko. “This new variant is much more transmissible. It brings more severe illness. Those who are vaccinated are not getting it at the same rate as those who are not vaccinated. And in fact, in North Carolina ninety-nine percent of the new cases are occurring in people who are unvaccinated. We are seeing a rise in breakouts in counties that have low vaccination rates, so I am here to encourage you to consider being vaccinated to protect you and your loved ones.”

In a statement from the NC Medical Society (NCMS), physicians strongly urge everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in advance of the start of school year.

“The COVID-19 vaccine has proven safe and effective and is largely responsible for the return to normalcy we’ve been experiencing thus far this summer,” said NCMS President Philip Brown, Jr., MD. “It is crucial that anyone 12 years old and older who has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, get vaccinated so they can return to learning and socializing in an environment safe from the virus and beneficial to their intellectual and social development.”

The Pfizer, Moderna and J & J vaccines are available to anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for youth age 12–17 years old.

Visit the NC Department of Health and Human Services website here for factual information about COVID-19 vaccines.

NHC Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

Health and Human Services Health Clinic (1650 Greenfield Street)

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Independence Mall (3500 Oleander Drive)

Tuesday and Thursday, from noon to 7 p.m.

