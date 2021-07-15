NCDOT investment helps Belville move forward with Vision 2030 Plan

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Belville will hold a groundbreaking ceremony, at the NCDOT Bridge Maintenance Facility on Friday, July 16, for the expansion of the Brunswick Riverwalk Park boardwalk.

Investment from the North Carolina Department of Transportation has provided the opportunity for the Town of Belville to extend the park’s boardwalk north toward US 74/76 with a 2,400-foot (about a half mile) addition. This project is part of Belville’s Vision 2030 Plan.

“Our alliance with the North Carolina Department of Transportation launches our work to turn the Vision 2030 Plan into reality,” said Mayor Mike Allen. “We thank NCDOT for recognizing how important their land was to our efforts and for enabling us to begin fulfilling our dream of creating toward a new downtown Belville.

With public input, the Town of Belville began developing its Vision 2030 Plan earlier this year with the hopes of creating a mixed-use development and other recreational components along the riverfront between Riverwalk Park and US 74/76 to form a new downtown.

The groundbreaking for the extension will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the NCDOT Bridge Maintenance Facility, located at 25 Old River Road in downtown Belville.

Click here for more information about the Vision 2030 Plan.

