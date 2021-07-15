Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NCDOT investment helps Belville move forward with Vision 2030 Plan

Town of Belville Vision 2030 Plan Study Area. The groundbreaking for the boardwalk extension...
Town of Belville Vision 2030 Plan Study Area. The groundbreaking for the boardwalk extension will be held on Friday, July 16 at 1:00 p.m.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Belville will hold a groundbreaking ceremony, at the NCDOT Bridge Maintenance Facility on Friday, July 16, for the expansion of the Brunswick Riverwalk Park boardwalk.

Investment from the North Carolina Department of Transportation has provided the opportunity for the Town of Belville to extend the park’s boardwalk north toward US 74/76 with a 2,400-foot (about a half mile) addition. This project is part of Belville’s Vision 2030 Plan.

“Our alliance with the North Carolina Department of Transportation launches our work to turn the Vision 2030 Plan into reality,” said Mayor Mike Allen. “We thank NCDOT for recognizing how important their land was to our efforts and for enabling us to begin fulfilling our dream of creating toward a new downtown Belville.

With public input, the Town of Belville began developing its Vision 2030 Plan earlier this year with the hopes of creating a mixed-use development and other recreational components along the riverfront between Riverwalk Park and US 74/76 to form a new downtown.

The groundbreaking for the extension will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the NCDOT Bridge Maintenance Facility, located at 25 Old River Road in downtown Belville.

Click here for more information about the Vision 2030 Plan.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a film permit, a crew will film interior and exterior scenes for One Summer at...
Hallmark movie to film at Wilmington restaurant, pool next week
Board members struggled to maintain control of meeting Tuesday night during Call to the Audience.
NHC School Board members struggle to maintain control of meeting
FILE -- Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018....
UPDATE: Ex-Chadbourn police chief, facing over 80 charges, given additional bond
Tyrese Daquan Lee
2nd suspect jailed in armed robbery of Pender Co. duck hunters
elevators
7-year-old boy dies in North Carolina home elevator accident

Latest News

Overdoses rise
‘Its alarming:’ Recovery professionals see dramatic uptick in overdose deaths
After viral post, Wrightsville Beach Police Dept. issues response about alleged assault as investigation continues
North Carolina is offering four chances at winning $1 million to encourage more people to get...
Second round of N.C. vaccine lottery winners announced
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina hits 1K+ newly-reported coronavirus cases, highest in two months