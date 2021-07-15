Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Microsoft’s Clippy gets new life as emoji

Microsoft teased the return of Clippy in a tweet Wednesday, saying if it got 20,000 likes, it...
Microsoft teased the return of Clippy in a tweet Wednesday, saying if it got 20,000 likes, it would make the switch.(Microsoft via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft is giving the decades-old virtual assistant Clippy a second life.

Clippy debuted in Windows 97 as a small paper clip to help Microsoft Office users.

It got the boot ten years later in Office 2007.

After a 14-year hiatus, it resurfaced earlier this year for a single day as an animated sticker in Microsoft Teams.

Now, ahead of Saturday’s World Emoji Day, Microsoft says it will replace its standard paperclip emoji with an image of Clippy.

Microsoft teased the return in a tweet Wednesday, saying if it got 20,000 likes, it would make the switch.

It’s part of a larger refresh of 1,800 emojis across all Microsoft apps and services.

The full refresh will roll out later this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a film permit, a crew will film interior and exterior scenes for One Summer at...
Hallmark movie to film at Wilmington restaurant, pool next week
Board members struggled to maintain control of meeting Tuesday night during Call to the Audience.
NHC School Board members struggle to maintain control of meeting
FILE -- Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018....
UPDATE: Ex-Chadbourn police chief, facing over 80 charges, given additional bond
Tyrese Daquan Lee
2nd suspect jailed in armed robbery of Pender Co. duck hunters
elevators
7-year-old boy dies in North Carolina home elevator accident

Latest News

Gov. Tim Walz signs an executive order restricting conversion therapy in Minnesota.
Minnesota governor signs order restricting ‘conversion therapy’ for minors
Gov. Tim Walz signs an executive order restricting conversion therapy in Minnesota.
Minnesota governor restricts conversion therapy
After viral post, Wrightsville Beach Police Dept. issues response about alleged assault as investigation continues
A sign reminding people of the coronavirus pandemic is threaded through a cup holder on the...
Nurse’s union urges CDC to reinstate mask recommendations