HAPPENING TODAY: YWCA hosts Potluck for Peace, school donation drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Today, YWCA Lower Cape Fear will host an outdoor, youth-focused Potluck For Peace event at 5 p.m. at Empie Park.

A part of the YWCA’s Racial Justice & Civil Rights programs, the Potluck for Peace series aims to impact peaceful change in the community through food, fellowship, and enriching dialogue. The youth edition, held every summer, engages local youth in the conversation about racial justice in our community.

This Potluck will feature an interactive presentation of the YWCA’s What’s Wrong With Different? racial justice program.

What’s Wrong With Different? is an anti-bullying program developed by the YWCA Lower Cape Fear as a hands-on approach to teaching young students to value, appreciate and respect the differences between people. Through engaging activity and discussion, the program focuses on increasing students’ understanding of diversity, culture, ancestry, and self-esteem. The program is one of eight YWCA USA National Hallmark programs, and has been offered to 3rd-grade students in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, and Columbus county school systems.

“It’s important to engage the youth of our community in conversations about race, identity, and diversity,” said YWCA Lower Cape Fear CEO Velva Jenkins. “Both the Potluck for Peace and the YWCA’s What’s Wrong With Different? programs work to talk about the differences between individuals and ultimately teach respect and appreciation for those differences. Involving students, young and old, in this dialogue is a big part of creating a community that celebrates diversity.”

The Potluck for Peace will also act as an opportunity to give back. The YWCA has partnered with the Civility Club at New Hanover High School to collect school supplies for local students attending Snipes Elementary School, Rachel Freeman Elementary School, and DC Virgo Preparatory Academy.

To maintain COVID-19 safety guidelines, participating families should not bring food to this event, as the YWCA will provide and serve pizza for children and families. Registration is required for all participants and space is limited due to social distancing requirements. Click here to sign up.

YWCA Potluck for Peace (YWCA Lower Cape Fear)

