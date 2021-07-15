Senior Connect
Former Chadbourn Police Chief, facing over 80 charges, due back in court

FILE -- Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018. He's facing over 80 charges related to drug trafficking and embezzling from the police department.(WECT)
By Frances Weller
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Former Chadbourn Police Chief, Anthony Spivey, will be back in a Columbus County courtroom Thursday. Spivey is currently in jail for over 80 charges related to drug trafficking and embezzling from the police department.

Spivey was charged last month with embezzling $8,000 meant for a family whose son was battling leukemia.

According to the indictment, Spivey allegedly took money intended for the Buffkin family, who lost their son, Philip Tanner Buffkin, to his battle with leukemia in August of 2019.

Spivey was arrested in April and charged with more than 70 offenses. The former top cop is accused of repeatedly raiding the police department’s evidence room and stealing a variety of narcotics, thousands of dollars in cash, and firearms.

Spivey is scheduled to appear in court Thursday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

