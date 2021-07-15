First Alert Forecast: hot & humid pattern rolls through the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday, friends! Great to see you. Heat and humidity continue as the week rolls on through the early weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Heat index values at times will make it feel like the upper 90s, if not near 100. A Bermuda high will work to keep pop up showers and storm chances low, during the afternoon-- around 20 percent, however some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. As a matter of protocol, keep the umbrella in the back seat, just in case.

Changes come to the forecast with cooler temperatures and an uptick and rain chances early next week. You can preview those changes right here in you seven day planning forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

As always, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your first alert weather team

In the tropics, a low pressure system several hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland, Canada has marginal odds of development the next few days before racing northeast. Regardless of any development, this would have no bearing on the US or the Carolinas. Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

Make it a great day!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.