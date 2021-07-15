Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: hot & humid pattern continues, signs of change for next week

By Eric Davis
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday afternoon, friends! Great to see you. Hard to believe, but Wilmington International Airport picked up nearly an inch and a half of rain Wednesday! Most other places across the Lower Cape Fear Region stayed dry. A Bermuda high will work to keep pop up showers and storm chances low, during the afternoon-- around 20 to 30 percent, however some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. As a matter of protocol, keep the umbrella in the back seat, just in case.

Otherwise, heat and humidity continue as the week rolls on through the early weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Heat index values at times will make it feel like the upper 90s, if not near 100.

Changes come to the forecast with cooler temperatures and an uptick and rain chances early next week. You can preview those changes right here in you seven day planning forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. As always, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

In the tropics, a low pressure system several hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland, Canada has marginal odds of development the next few days before racing northeast. Regardless of any development, this would have no bearing on the US or the Carolinas. Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

Make it a great day!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a film permit, a crew will film interior and exterior scenes for One Summer at...
Hallmark movie to film at Wilmington restaurant, pool next week
Board members struggled to maintain control of meeting Tuesday night during Call to the Audience.
NHC School Board members struggle to maintain control of meeting
Tyrese Daquan Lee
2nd suspect jailed in armed robbery of Pender Co. duck hunters
FILE -- Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018....
Former Chadbourn Police Chief, facing over 80 charges, due back in court
elevators
7-year-old boy dies in North Carolina home elevator accident

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: hot & humid pattern rolls through the weekend
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: classic July pattern rolls on, some changes next week
Tracking the tropics
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Jul. 14, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, July 14, 2021
WECT M-F, Midday recurring Syncbak - VOD - clipped version