Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Empty shelves at liquor stores due to glass shortage

ABC Liquor Stores experiencing the impact of a glass shortage.
ABC Liquor Stores experiencing the impact of a glass shortage.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’ve been in a liquor store lately, you may have noticed some empty shelves. It’s a problem impacting liquor stores across the country, including here in Southeast North Carolina.

A supply and demand issue is to blame, and a labor shortage is another problem.

It’s not that the liquor is gone, but the glass to put it in isn’t available.

“The challenges have been amplified; the challenges have become even more significant in terms of glassware,” said Blue Shark Vodka founder Mark Bloomquist.

And the reason is as clear as glass--the pandemic. “I think all distillers and bottlers have been impacted from COVID. It has been challenging,” said Bloomquist.

ABC Boards across the state are working with suppliers to keep shelves stocked.

“Our supply is getting short, we are trying to stay ahead of it by talking to our suppliers and working with the state,” said Charles Hill, New Hanover County ABC Board General Manager.

New Hanover County’s ABC Board says that they typically keep a 30-day supply, and they hope to maintain that goal.

“We’re trying to keep everybody happy, and trying to keep it where we can have the product in the stores, you will see that we are out of some things, but that’s out of our control,” said Hill.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a film permit, a crew will film interior and exterior scenes for One Summer at...
Hallmark movie to film at Wilmington restaurant, pool next week
Board members struggled to maintain control of meeting Tuesday night during Call to the Audience.
NHC School Board members struggle to maintain control of meeting
FILE -- Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018....
UPDATE: Ex-Chadbourn police chief, facing over 80 charges, given additional bond
Tyrese Daquan Lee
2nd suspect jailed in armed robbery of Pender Co. duck hunters
elevators
7-year-old boy dies in North Carolina home elevator accident

Latest News

New Hanover County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
NHC school board meeting put on hold, community members frustrated
The ban on sales goes into effect on October 1, 2024.
Invasive Bradford pear to be banned for sale in SC
Carr's Academy
Daycare workers off the job following child abuse charges, but daycare still operating
The rise in cases and decline in vaccination rates has officials concerned
Public health officials monitor Delta variant, urge vaccinations