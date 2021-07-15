Senior Connect
Daycare workers off the job following child abuse charges, but daycare still operating

By Ann McAdams
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two Wilmington daycare workers arrested on child abuse charges are off the job, but the state has yet to announce any action against the daycare where they worked. Carr’s Academy on Peachtree Avenue remains open, and continues to be listed as a four star, superior daycare on the state’s website.

Carr’s Academy owner Pamela Carr and her employee, Geraldine Sidbury, were arrested in June for misdemeanor child abuse. The mother of one of the children involved told WECT the women had whipped her 7-year-old daughter and another child with a belt, and the incident was apparently caught on camera.

State officials told us at the time that even being charged with that crime was enough to disqualify someone from providing childcare under North Carolina law. Officials also indicated the daycare may have to close, unless protections could be put in place to ensure children’s safety.

The person who answered the phone at Carr’s Academy on Thursday said their are still operating, but Sidbury and Carr are not working there.

When the arrests happened last month, the Wilmington Police Department urged parents of any other children who may have been abused to come forward. At last check, there are no new criminal charges to report, but a police spokesperson said the case remains under investigation.

Officials at the NC Division of Child Development and Early Education said there are no updates on the daycare’s status with the state at this time, but encouraged WECT to check back with them at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

