Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

The Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon over selling products it says are unsafe.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon over selling products it says are unsafe.(Source: CNN, AMAZON)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Safety regulators are suing Amazon for not recalling hazardous products sold on its site, such as flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping giant stopped selling some of the faulty products, but it wants Amazon to do more, including issue recalls with the commission and destroy any of the goods sent back.  

Amazon said in a statement that it was “unclear” why the commission filed a lawsuit when the company already removed the “vast majority” of the hazardous products, notified customers, gave refunds and asked shoppers to destroy the products.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a film permit, a crew will film interior and exterior scenes for One Summer at...
Hallmark movie to film at Wilmington restaurant, pool next week
Board members struggled to maintain control of meeting Tuesday night during Call to the Audience.
NHC School Board members struggle to maintain control of meeting
Tyrese Daquan Lee
2nd suspect jailed in armed robbery of Pender Co. duck hunters
FILE -- Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018....
Former Chadbourn Police Chief, facing over 80 charges, due back in court
elevators
7-year-old boy dies in North Carolina home elevator accident

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
Pressing German-US issues as Merkel meets with Biden
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina hits 1K+ newly-reported coronavirus cases, highest in two months
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy urges Americans to find COVID-19 misinformation.
Surgeon general urges US fight against COVID-19 misinformation
Hawkeye Image for NC Outer Banks
UNCW’s SeaHawk-1 continues to soar, enters full commissioning