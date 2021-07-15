Coast Guard to honor father, son who rescued overboard boater off Wrightsville Beach coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina will hold a ceremony on Friday to honor two Roanoke, Virginia men who rescued a boater who fell overboard nearly 40 miles off the Wrightsville Beach coast.

Andrew Sherman and his son, Jack, were vacationing in the area on July 5 when they decided to go fishing for mahi in the Atlantic Ocean. While out on the water, the pair spotted an unmanned boat heading in their direction.

Jack Sherman jumped to the empty boat, with nothing to be found except for a wallet and ID. They knew then and there, it was time to take action.

They called the Coast Guard and were able to use the GPS track line search to retrace the boat’s path. With both men each taking a boat, they followed the path and eventually found the missing boater who had been treading water for hours.

Jack Sherman recalled the moment when his father found the boater.

“It was the coolest thing I’ve ever heard,” Sherman recalled. “He just goes, ‘Coast Guard, come in Coast Guard, I found him,’ and he yells that with so much excitement and I’m like ‘Oh my goodness.’”

The 47-year-old man, who was not wearing a life jacket, did not need any medical attention.

“We were all so thankful,” said Sherman. “It was probably one of the most incredible experiences I’ve ever been a part of.”

