Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Coast Guard to honor father, son who rescued overboard boater off Wrightsville Beach coast

Jack and Andrew Sherman
Jack and Andrew Sherman(Jack Sherman)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina will hold a ceremony on Friday to honor two Roanoke, Virginia men who rescued a boater who fell overboard nearly 40 miles off the Wrightsville Beach coast.

Andrew Sherman and his son, Jack, were vacationing in the area on July 5 when they decided to go fishing for mahi in the Atlantic Ocean. While out on the water, the pair spotted an unmanned boat heading in their direction.

Jack Sherman jumped to the empty boat, with nothing to be found except for a wallet and ID. They knew then and there, it was time to take action.

They called the Coast Guard and were able to use the GPS track line search to retrace the boat’s path. With both men each taking a boat, they followed the path and eventually found the missing boater who had been treading water for hours.

RELATED: Father, son rescue missing boater 37 miles off Wrightsville Beach coast.

RELATED: Man falls overboard 37 miles offshore, rescued by Good Samaritans

Jack Sherman recalled the moment when his father found the boater.

“It was the coolest thing I’ve ever heard,” Sherman recalled. “He just goes, ‘Coast Guard, come in Coast Guard, I found him,’ and he yells that with so much excitement and I’m like ‘Oh my goodness.’”

The 47-year-old man, who was not wearing a life jacket, did not need any medical attention.

“We were all so thankful,” said Sherman. “It was probably one of the most incredible experiences I’ve ever been a part of.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a film permit, a crew will film interior and exterior scenes for One Summer at...
Hallmark movie to film at Wilmington restaurant, pool next week
Board members struggled to maintain control of meeting Tuesday night during Call to the Audience.
NHC School Board members struggle to maintain control of meeting
Tyrese Daquan Lee
2nd suspect jailed in armed robbery of Pender Co. duck hunters
FILE -- Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018....
Former Chadbourn Police Chief, facing over 80 charges, due back in court
elevators
7-year-old boy dies in North Carolina home elevator accident

Latest News

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Southport
Powerball ticket purchased in Southport wins $2 million prize
YWCA Lower Cape Fear hosts Potluck for Peace today
HAPPENING TODAY: YWCA hosts Potluck for Peace, school donation drive
Vice chair on Tuesday night's board meeting
Vice chairman talks about school board meeting getting out of control
“This will go down as one of our best, if not the best years of record, in terms of spending by...
Film industry poised to have its best year in North Carolina