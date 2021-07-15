Powerball ticket purchased in Southport wins $2 million prize

Senior Connect
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Southport
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produced a $2 million prize for someone who bought a ticket at a convenience store in Brunswick County.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, the winner purchased the $3 Power Play ticket at the Circle K on Howe Street in Southport, and will take home the largest prize nationally from the drawing.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 33-46-52-59-62, to win $1 million. With the added Power Play feature, the prize doubled to $2 million when the 2x multiplier was drawn.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Since no one won Wednesday’s jackpot, the jackpot climbs to $150 million as an annuity prize or $107.6 million cash for Saturday’s drawing. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

