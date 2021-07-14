Wilmington Chamber of Commerce extends deadline for businesses to apply for COVID-19 relief grant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Businesses in Wilmington who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 now have more time to receive a grant that can help them get back on their feet.

The deadline to apply for the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce’s $4.5 million Hospitality, Retail, and Service Industry Granthas been extended to 11:59 pm on Friday, July 30.

The deadline was originally July 15.

Businesses who were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the restaurant, bar, retail, leisure, hospitality, childcare, and service sectors are encouraged to apply. The grant is being funded by federal relief funds received by New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington. To learn more or apply, click here. To view the application in Spanish, click here.

Grants will be scaled in size based on the number of employees retained by the applying companies and the need demonstrated. Businesses with the following number of employees may be eligible to be awarded grants in the following amounts:

1 – 10 employees: up to $10,000

11 – 25 employees: up to $25,000

26+ employees: up to $50,000

These funds must be spent by August 30, 2022. Funds can only be used for payroll to hire and rehire employees or for additional expenditures related to the business complying with State and Local orders to be COVID-19 compliant.

These funds may not be used for rent, utilities, or expenditures related to normal business operations outside of payroll.

Qualifying businesses must be independent, locally-owned, and physically located in New Hanover County. Businesses also must have been in operation for six months prior to March 2020. At least one or more business owners must be a resident of New Hanover County.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.