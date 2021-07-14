Washington public works employee killed in tractor accident

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An employee for the Washington Public Works Department was killed in a tractor accident Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Washington City Manager Jonathan Russell says the employee was mowing a ditch bank along a drainage canal behind the Pizza Inn and Economy Lodge around noon when his tractor rolled over him and killed him.

Flowers and a cross were found at the scene of the accident Wednesday afternoon.

While the name of the employee has not been released, Russell says “he was a great and well liked guy and this is a big shock for everyone that knows him.” Officials say he was with the public works department for 8 years.

Russell says OSHA has been called in to investigate, along with Washington police and other agencies.

