Trey Anastasio, lead singer of Phish, to perform at Riverfront Park Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Trey Anastasio Band is coming to Riverfront Park Amphitheater in September.

The lead vocalist of the popular rock band Phish, Anastasio will perform at Wilmington’s newest concert venue on September 24 at 7 p.m. That’s just one night before Trevor Noah performs, in what has turned into a busy schedule for the recently-opened park.

Over the past three decades, Trey Anastasio has forged a multi-faceted career in rock, classical and theatrical circles. He received multiple Grammy nominations for his recordings with Phish and for his solo work. He has collaborated with such artists as Dave Matthews, Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, B.B. King and The Roots.

He co-wrote the music for the Broadway musical Hands on a Hardbody, which received a Tony nomination for “Best Original Score” in 2013. In 2015, Anastasio joined members of the Grateful Dead for the band’s 50th anniversary farewell tour.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Trey Anastasio Band is coming to Riverfront Park Amphitheater Wilmington Friday 9/24! Tickets go on sale this Friday at NOON - get yours here: https://t.co/EJurwe8CBG pic.twitter.com/qPvjGoJXEe — River Front Park Amphitheater (@riverfrontamp) July 13, 2021

