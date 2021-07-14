Senior Connect
Suspect in Wilmington shooting, armed robbery arrested

Lorenzo Angelo Patrick(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man accused of shooting and injuring another man during a reported armed robbery in Wilmington last week is now behind bars.

Jail records indicate that Lorenzo Angelo Patrick, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and a probation violation.

A prior news release from the Wilmington Police Department states that Patrick met the 25-year-old victim and his girlfriend in a parking lot on Confederate Drive around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 9.

Police say that Patrick pulled out a gun and demanded the couple “give up everything” during the drug-related encounter.

Patrick and the victim fought over the gun, which went off and struck the victim in the torso. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment and was last listed in stable condition.

Patrick was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $130,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

