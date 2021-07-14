Senior Connect
Second round of vaccine lottery winners to be announced Thurs.

North Carolina is offering four chances at winning $1 million to encourage more people to get...
North Carolina is offering four chances at winning $1 million to encourage more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.(wbtv)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) will announce the winners of the second state vaccine lottery on Thursday, July 15 at 3 p.m.

One adult will win the $1 million Summer Cash Drawing and one adolescent between the ages of 12 and 17 will win $125,000 Summer Cash 4 College Drawing.

The winner of the first Summer Cash 4 College Drawing was a recent graduate of Myrtle Grove Middle School in Wilmington.

‘A big weight off our shoulders’: Wilmington student on winning vaccine lottery

The lottery drawings are part of the state’s Bringing Summer Back campaign to encourage more people in North Carolina to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help control the spread of the virus.

North Carolinians 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered into drawings for a $1 million cash prize. Youth between ages 12 and 17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered to win $125,000 towards post-secondary education.

The third drawing will take place July 21, 2021.

