Second round of vaccine lottery winners to be announced Thurs.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) will announce the winners of the second state vaccine lottery on Thursday, July 15 at 3 p.m.

One adult will win the $1 million Summer Cash Drawing and one adolescent between the ages of 12 and 17 will win $125,000 Summer Cash 4 College Drawing.

The winner of the first Summer Cash 4 College Drawing was a recent graduate of Myrtle Grove Middle School in Wilmington.

The lottery drawings are part of the state’s Bringing Summer Back campaign to encourage more people in North Carolina to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help control the spread of the virus.

North Carolinians 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered into drawings for a $1 million cash prize. Youth between ages 12 and 17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered to win $125,000 towards post-secondary education.

The third drawing will take place July 21, 2021.

