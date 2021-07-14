“Our Kind of People” casting call for film extras to party on a yacht

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The casting directors for the FOX series “Our Kind of People,” currently filming in Wilmington, are seeking young adults to be paid as extras for a yacht party scene being filmed on July, 27.

Specifically, they are looking for males and females, ages 18–25 of all ethnicities; however, casting directors say the production has a great need for people of color.

The story centers on a single mom who moves her family to Martha’s Vineyard with hopes of elevating her natural hair care line by infiltrating the African American elite in Oak Bluffs. The discovery of a past secret could affect her future among this community.

Standard extras pay is $80/8 hours with time-and-a-half for every hour beyond eight.

Employment is conditional on receiving a mandatory COVID test prior to working on set. All booked extras will be compensated with a $100 COVID test bump per test taken.

Click here to apply. For more information, email okopbg@gmail.com

