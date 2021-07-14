NHC school board members struggle to maintain control of meeting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Board members struggled to maintain control as the public became rowdy during the Call to the Audience section of the New Hanover County School Board meeting Tuesday night.

People from different groups representing a number of controversial issues attended the meeting and 50 people signed up to speak.

Because so many people had signed up, the board voted to extend the Call to the Audience time so that everyone would have a chance to speak.

Although the Call to the Audience (section VI on the agenda) has “Agenda Items” written in parentheses on the agenda published on the New Hanover County Schools website, audience members were speaking about a variety of issues including critical race theory (CRT), the district’s relationship with law enforcement, social studies standards, social and emotional learning (SEL), and ending out-of-school suspensions.

Some of these items were not on the agenda.

When some audience members who were not signed up to speak tried to take the place of a person who did not respond when called, people became vocal and the board was not able to bring order to the meeting.

After the board came out of a brief recess around 8:30 p.m., they voted 6-0 to table the meeting until next Tuesday July 20.

