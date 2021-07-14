New Hanover County sees surge in volunteers to deliver meals to seniors

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s Senior Resource Center saw a surge in volunteers signing up to help deliver meals to homebound senior citizens in the community.

On Tuesday, WECT reported that the county’s “Home Delivered Meals” program was struggling with an increase in demand for meals and a limited number of volunteers to take the meals to those in need, mostly due to the pandemic. County workers were having to fill in, with current volunteers doing double duty to cover the delivery routes.

Jessanna Adams, the program’s coordinator at the Senior Resource Center, said calls began coming in immediately after the report aired and over 15 people signed up to volunteer.

“This is a huge weight off of our shoulders, and we are very grateful,” Adams said.

For more information on the Home Delivered Meals program or to volunteer, click here.

