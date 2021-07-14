Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

New Hanover County sees surge in volunteers to deliver meals to seniors

Volunteers Kathy and Steve Swiss
Volunteers Kathy and Steve Swiss(Dru Loman)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s Senior Resource Center saw a surge in volunteers signing up to help deliver meals to homebound senior citizens in the community.

On Tuesday, WECT reported that the county’s “Home Delivered Meals” program was struggling with an increase in demand for meals and a limited number of volunteers to take the meals to those in need, mostly due to the pandemic. County workers were having to fill in, with current volunteers doing double duty to cover the delivery routes.

Jessanna Adams, the program’s coordinator at the Senior Resource Center, said calls began coming in immediately after the report aired and over 15 people signed up to volunteer.

“This is a huge weight off of our shoulders, and we are very grateful,” Adams said.

For more information on the Home Delivered Meals program or to volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Sessoms
Troopers: 18-year-old driver killed after collision with NCDOT dump truck in Columbus County
Board members struggled to maintain control of meeting Tuesday night during Call to the Audience.
NHC School Board members struggle to maintain control of meeting
Mikel Dijak
Brunswick County teen battling cancer, whose lifelong wish was granted, dies hours later
Carolina Beach
52-year-old man dies after being pulled from water during ocean rescue in Carolina Beach
Wilmington police: Two bystanders injured in drive-by shooting Monday night

Latest News

According to a film permit, a crew will film interior and exterior scenes for One Summer at...
Hallmark movie to film at Wilmington restaurant, pool next week
Civil rights attorneys detail $30 million federal lawsuit in Andrew Brown, Jr. death
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records nearly 1,000 newly-reported coronavirus cases, highest in two months
Lorenzo Angelo Patrick
Suspect in Wilmington shooting, armed robbery arrested