Local law enforcement agencies form Cape Fear Regional Special Teams

Several area law enforcement agencies are teaming up to form the Cape Fear Regional Special...
Several area law enforcement agencies are teaming up to form the Cape Fear Regional Special Teams.(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several area law enforcement agencies are teaming up to form the Cape Fear Regional Special Teams.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, the WPD, the Carolina Beach Police Department, Wrightsville Beach Police Department, UNCW Police Department, Leland Police Department, Burgaw Police Department, Pender County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wilmington Fire Department are “pooling resources together to be more efficient.”

“The Wilmington Police Department has been very fortunate through the years when it comes to operating funds through grants, seizure money, and capital improvement projects to have some of the best equipment and training facilities in the state,” the news release states. “However, during extended special operations and emergency events, our department noticed that additional specially trained personnel was greatly needed.”

Officials say the partnership allows the WPD to share equipment and training facilities with other departments while also using specially trained personnel during times of need, including crisis negotiation, SWAT and the Bomb Squad response in the jurisdiction of any of the partnering agencies.

“We have been working on this since I was the Assistant Chief in 2019. I am so glad to see this come to fruition, and we hope to use this as a model for other communities to share resources,” said WPD Police Chief Donny Williams.  “The WPD will serve as the host agency and coordinate all training and team activations.”

