Live Oak Bank to be title sponsor of Riverfront Park Amphitheater

Riverfront Park grand opening
Riverfront Park grand opening(Dru Loman)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Live Oak Bank will be the title sponsor of the new Riverfront Park Amphitheater, Live Nation announced Wednesday.

The Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park will host the first of three sold-out shows by Widespread Panic on Friday, July 16.

“Ten years ago, City Council set the stage for a park that would be transformative for our community,” Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said. “Now, we have Live Oak Bank, a national industry leader based right here in Wilmington, partnering with Live Nation to bring world-class acts to our city. We’re excited for this moment in our history and all the moments that will come from these partnerships and investments.”

The venue, which is managed by Venue Nation, has the capacity for 7,200 concertgoers, including 2,400 seated and 4,800 on the lawn.

