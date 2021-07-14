Laney wrestling team recognized after winning state championship

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After winning the state championship in June, the Laney High School wrestling team is being celebrated around Wilmington for their dominant performance.

At last night’s New Hanover County Board of Education meeting, ultimately cut short due to a rowdy audience, the Buccaneers were recognized for bringing the 4A state title back to Wilmington.

Laney won the title in commanding fashion, led by Mark Samuel, who won his second consecutive individual state championship. Finishing 21 points ahead of second-place Cardinal Gibbons, the Bucs had three wrestlers reach the finals and six compete in the semifinals.

This is Laney wrestling’s first state championship victory since 1992.

“This one means a lot. We’ve been facing quite a bit of adversity with Covid, and just dealing with Florence and everything that’s come through here,” Coach Andre Adams said. “We finished second in the state the last two years. And we’ve really worked and done the extra to go over the top and win a title this year.”

The team will also be recognized prior to tonight’s Wilmington Sharks baseball game, which starts at 7 p.m.

