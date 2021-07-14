Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Laney wrestling team recognized after winning state championship

Laney wrestling wins 2021 4A state championship
Laney wrestling wins 2021 4A state championship(Laney Alumni Wrestlers twitter)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After winning the state championship in June, the Laney High School wrestling team is being celebrated around Wilmington for their dominant performance.

At last night’s New Hanover County Board of Education meeting, ultimately cut short due to a rowdy audience, the Buccaneers were recognized for bringing the 4A state title back to Wilmington.

Laney won the title in commanding fashion, led by Mark Samuel, who won his second consecutive individual state championship. Finishing 21 points ahead of second-place Cardinal Gibbons, the Bucs had three wrestlers reach the finals and six compete in the semifinals.

This is Laney wrestling’s first state championship victory since 1992.

“This one means a lot. We’ve been facing quite a bit of adversity with Covid, and just dealing with Florence and everything that’s come through here,” Coach Andre Adams said. “We finished second in the state the last two years. And we’ve really worked and done the extra to go over the top and win a title this year.”

The team will also be recognized prior to tonight’s Wilmington Sharks baseball game, which starts at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Sessoms
Troopers: 18-year-old driver killed after collision with NCDOT dump truck in Columbus County
Mikel Dijak
Brunswick County teen battling cancer, whose lifelong wish was granted, dies hours later
Carolina Beach
52-year-old man dies after being pulled from water during ocean rescue in Carolina Beach
Wilmington police: Two bystanders injured in drive-by shooting Monday night
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

UNCW baseball gets second seed in CAA tournament
Three UNCW Seahawks taken so far on Day 3 of 2021 MLB draft
Softball
High school softball rule that prohibited hair beads, required approval for religious head coverings removed from books
Alex Highsmith camp
Pittsburgh Steeler, Ashley high school graduate Alex Highsmith holds camp
‘I am excited to give back in a big way’: NFL’s Alex Highsmith holds inaugural youth football camp